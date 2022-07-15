Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 379403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allianz from €275.00 ($275.00) to €250.00 ($250.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.24%.
About Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
