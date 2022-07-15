Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

