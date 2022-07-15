Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,817 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,061 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 64,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.