Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 67,989 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 2,908,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

