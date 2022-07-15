Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $70.75. 132,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22.

