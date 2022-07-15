Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.