Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,680 shares of company stock worth $148,605,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

