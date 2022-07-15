Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

