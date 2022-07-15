Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

