Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $701.50. 729,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $716.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $872.66. The company has a market cap of $727.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

