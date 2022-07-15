Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

