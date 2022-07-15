Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

USRT opened at $52.69 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.