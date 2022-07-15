Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.86 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $27.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.