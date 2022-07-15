Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.17. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

