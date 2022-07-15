Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.65. 22,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,615. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.