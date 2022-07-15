Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.65. 52,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,803. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

