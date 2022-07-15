Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,816 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 796,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,100,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 196,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,145. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.

