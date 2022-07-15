Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 85,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,086,000 after purchasing an additional 465,631 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.