Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average of $236.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

