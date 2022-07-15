Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

