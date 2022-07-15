Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.25.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.