Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

