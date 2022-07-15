Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 42,847 shares of company stock worth $763,666 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Goff John C acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

