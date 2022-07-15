Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.10

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 721575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMADY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($74.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($61.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

