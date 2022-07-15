AMATEN Market Capitalization Tops $200,715.42 (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $200,715.42 and approximately $65.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial.

AMATEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

