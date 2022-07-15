Amazon.com, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

AMZN opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

