American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Down 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.77. 936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,973,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 131,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000.

