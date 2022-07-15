American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 75,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day moving average is $249.44. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

