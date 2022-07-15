Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

AMP stock opened at $223.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

