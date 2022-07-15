AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AmerisourceBergen Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

