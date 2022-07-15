Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.59 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

