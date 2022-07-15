Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Down 0.2%

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 63,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 155,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

