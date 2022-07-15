Analysts Set Expectations for BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

BELLUS Health stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

