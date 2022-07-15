Analysts Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

