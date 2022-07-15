Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) PT at $2,690.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,660.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Relx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

