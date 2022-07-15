Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) PT at $2,690.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,660.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RELX stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
