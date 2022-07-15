Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.50.
TSE:AND opened at C$49.41 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$37.01 and a 1-year high of C$55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
