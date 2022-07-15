Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Price Target Lowered to €57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($59.00) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($60.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Andritz stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 1,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

