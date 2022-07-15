Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $708.25 million, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.