Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

