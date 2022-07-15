Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

