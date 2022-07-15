Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

