Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

