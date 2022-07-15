Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.