Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.