Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 626 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $60.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

