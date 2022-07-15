Annapolis Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

