AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.64

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and traded as low as $90.46. AppFolio shares last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 40,308 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -247.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,325 shares of company stock worth $1,727,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

