Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 1.6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 94,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 355,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 22.49, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

