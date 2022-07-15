Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.36. 99,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 191,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,079,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter.

