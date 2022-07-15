APY.Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,047.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $315,277.65 and $1,047.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

